PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — We want your kids to be part of our weather forecasts!

We will be doing another Bus Stop Weather shoot on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Dollywood.

That's before the park opens, so the shoot will be outside the front gate, and the first 50 kids in line will get a free ticket to Dollywood.

We will get video of the kids and use that footage to help give the morning forecast on 10News Today.

Please bring the children dressed in fall and winter attire, and bring accessories like hats, scarves, gloves, umbrellas, etc. But please do NOT dress them in green clothing.