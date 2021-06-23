Bristol man offering $2,000 reward in hopes of finding Summer Wells

The man said it is money he had saved for a while, and that he will work with law enforcement to distribute it.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of 5-year-old Summer Wells.

Trevor Lee, 19, said when he heard Summer was missing, he knew he needed to help.

"This is money that I've had saved for a while, and I felt compelled," he said. "There's no other direction I wanted this money to go."

Lee is also the founder of The Gabby Foundation, which raises awareness for child abuse. It is named after a 17-year-old girl who was shot to death in Bristol. Records said that she experienced years of abuse before the shooting.

“I’ve always worked with kids,” he said. “I’ve always had a strong heart for children's safety and voices for children because too often kids don’t have a voice.”