BRISTOL, Va. — A disturbing Facebook post featuring a smiling teenager covering a defenseless kitten with pepper spray is being investigated by the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

A department spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that petitions have been filed with Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court concerning the case.

The spokesperson also said a 17-year-old female is accused of the attack on the cat but the person who shot the video will not charged.

"Investigators with our department talked to the female subject who allegedly sprayed the cat with pepper spray. She was showing remorse for the incident and said she didn't intentionally mean to harm the cat," Captain Maynard Ratcliff said. "It was a tremendous mistake on their part to post it on social media because there's been a lot of activity concerning that today and a lot of backlash over it."

The court will decided if the juvenile will be charged in the case, according to police. According to the social media post, the video has been shared 400 times since it was posted on July 8.

