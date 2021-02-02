Bristol Virginia Police searching for teenager

The 17-year-old was last seen Saturday night.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Virginia Police Department is asking the public for information on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old.

Officials state Emma Rogers was last seen at her home in Bristol, Virginia at 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 6. Authorities say she was reported missing that night.

Police say Rogers is traveling in a silver 2015 Kia Optima with Virginia license plate number UDU-7060. Rogers is 5' 1," weighs 165 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo of a blue wave with a black outline on her right wrist and was last seen wearing shorts and a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bristol Virginia Police Department at (276)-645-7400.