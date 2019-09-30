BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Brookfield Renewable announced Monday that they will be testing their Public Warning System on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

The Public Warning System was installed as a proactive measure by Brookfield to give warning to residents and those utilizing the waterway for recreation in the area and downstream time to quickly leave the area for higher ground and safety in the event of dam failure.

Director of Stakeholder Relations, Andy Davis said, “Public safety is our number one priority, and we consistently test our systems to ensure they are ready to go when necessary. In this case, we wanted to let people know beforehand that this is a scheduled test to avoid any confusion or unnecessary fear.”

About the Public Warning System

This public warning system is designed specifically to alert the public of dam failure. Residents and recreators should be aware that there is another sire at the Chilhowee facility which is utilized to notify those utilizing the waterway for recreation of rising water levels that are forthcoming. This system also includes a voice announcement that “water levels are rising” as well as flashing lights visible to those beneath the dam. There is a significant, noticeable difference in volume and sound between the two sirens. Additionally, this new dam failure public warning system has a much further reach and distinct sound when compared to the more localized siren used to warn recreators of rising water levels.

The warning system is comprised of two (2) separate public notification sirens. One is located at Chilhowee Dam and the other is located two miles downstream, adjacent to Highway 129.

The siren system is an Outdoor Public Alert System equipped with:

Siren & Voice capabilities

Omni-directional speakers

Radio antenna

Electronic/Radio panels

Solar panels for Hwy. 129 siren pole

Additionally, the siren can be activated remotely from the Brookfield System Control Center, or locally.

What To Do If You Hear This Public Warning System’s Siren Go Off

If you are in proximity of this siren, whether utilizing the waterway for recreation or your home is in the located near the dam, and you hear the siren in this Public Warning System go off, stop whatever you’re doing and go for higher ground immediately. The system is designed to go off leaving people with time to exit the vicinity safely, but no time should be spared in being prepared to exit.