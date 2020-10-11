Brother speaks out after younger sibling and friend caught in the line of fire

A Sunday evening shooting left a 17-year-old boy wounded after being shot at standing with a friend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Two teenagers who live next to each other were doing what neighbors do - hanging out and playing in the front yard.

That’s when someone started shooting at them, the family told 10News.



"Innocent people getting shot at for no reason" Iran Lions said.

The teenagers were just 17 and 13 years of age.



Iran Lions says his 13-year-old brother was in the line of fire, but was not hurt. He said change needs to happen so teenagers can feel safe doing what they like to do.



"He just chill. He is not one of them...he just a cool little kid. He just like to play, he just a kid. A 13, regular ole kid," Lions said.

Families said the two boys were just hanging out before a car drove by firing shots. The family said the 17-year-old was hit in the hip, and was taken to UT medical center.



The 13-year-old was not hit, but also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

He now is recovering at home.

Lions remains speechless at the violence he says is plaguing his neighborhood.



"Lost for words, because my brother didn't have nothing to do with it. Or my friend, so I don't know why they got hit or got shot at" said Lions.



Lions advice so this doesn't have to happen to another family.



"People get together and make a change" Lions said.