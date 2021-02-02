Brothers -- 17 and 19 years of age -- found dead in Roane County home

Authorities are checking whether they died of a drug overdose.

Roane County authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths of two young brothers found Tuesday in a home.

A drug overdose is suspected, according to District Attorney General Russell Johnson.

The brothers were age 17 and 19.

Their bodies were discovered in a home on Circle Drive off Caney Creek Road, according to authorities.

Roane County Sheriff Jack Stockton said there's no suspicion of foul play.

Autopsies are being conducted.

Names of the brothers weren't released Tuesday.