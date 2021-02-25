Joy McCabe has a recipe that's perfect for a rainy or chilly day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Brunswick Stew

Prepared by Joy McCabe

Joy writes:

There was a BBQ joint that made the best Brunswick Stew when I was growing up, and this recipe is just as good. It's very easy to put together too. If you like BBQ, you'll enJOY my version of Brunswick Stew.

Ingredients:

1 large onion, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 28 oz cans diced tomatoes

1 16 oz package frozen cream corn, thawed

1 10 oz package frozen sweet peas

1 lb smoked BBQ pulled pork with about 1/3 cup BBQ sauce

2 cups cooked chicken, chopped

3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

2 teaspoons pepper

1-2 teaspoons salt, to taste

Directions:

Saute chopped onion in olive oil until soft. Add onions to crock pot. Add remaining ingredients to crock pot, stir well, and cook on low for eight hours. Serves 8.

Note:

Allow frozen corn to thaw in the refrigerator for about 24 hours.

I recommend using frozen Cascadian Farm Organic Sweet Peas.

I purchased a pound of BBQ pulled pork and mixed it with 1/3 cup sauce.

I used a rotisserie chicken chopped to bite size pieces.