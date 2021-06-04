Brush fire threatens cabins in Wears Valley, extra fire personnel called in to help

Sevier County dispatchers said the fire was off Little Cove Road.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — A brush fire in Wears Valley is threatening nearby cabins, prompting all fire agencies in Sevier County to send equipment or personnel, authorities said.

The blaze was reported about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Matt Henderson with Sevierville Fire Department said every fire department in the county either had equipment and personnel there or en route.

An estimate on the size of the fire wasn't immediately available.

The blaze is located in Wears Valley Fire Department's service area, according to Henderson.

In Sevier County, authorities can activate a wildland fire task force to serve as mutual aid if a fire appears threatening enough.