KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Special Olympics programs could be in jeopardy after Education Secretary Betsy Devos proposed cutting funding to the organization by more than $17 million. That is roughly 10 percent of overall revenue.

Congressmen against the proposal claim the cuts would impact more than 270,000 athletes who participate in the events across the country. Devos says the program is better funded by money outside the department of education.

For parents of children with special needs who compete in the events, Special Olympics has given them so much.

"He looks so happy the entire time he is there. He is just grinning from ear to ear," said Megan Williams, whose son Blake competes in the events. "He really gets to be just like a typical kid."

Blake loves track and field. Now she worries the events her son looks forward to all year could fall victim to budget cuts.

"It’s more than just being with other special needs kids. He also gets to be in a bigger arena with regular kids too," said Williams. "To see that some of that funding is going to go away, it makes me very nervous because it is a thing that is so important to him and other special needs kids."

Angie Holbert

Angie Holbert’s daughter Morgan loves the long jump. She's been competing for years.

"She's usually just over the moon thrilled to be there and be participating in whatever event it is," said Holbert.

Now her family is asking those in power to think of them before taking away money.

"Consider our kids just like you would typical kids," said Holbert. "Their programming is just as important as anybody else’s."