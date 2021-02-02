TVA: Buffalo Mountain wind farm access closed in November due to removal of turbines

TVA said that the remaining 15 wind turbines operated by Invenergy LLC will continue to generate electricity.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — TVA announced that it will be removing three original test wind turbines at Buffalo Mountain that have reached their end of life.

For public safety, there will be no access allowed in the area around the turbines during the month of November because they are using heavy equipment to decommission the turbine material, TVA officials said.

All recyclable materials will be recycled.

The three TVA turbines, built in 2000, served for eight years as a testbed for renewable wind power in the region.

TVA said it stopped operating the three turbines in 2009 due to maintenance issues.