Legislation increases drinking and boating penalties for prior BUI convictions

The Fourth of July weekend is fast-approaching, and people planning to head onto the water may want to rethink their plans if they're drinking as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the Fourth of July fast approaches, some people are planning to take their celebrations onto the water. However, they could face stiffer penalties this year if they drink and sail.

Last summer, legislation went into effect that makes the penalties for boating under the influence the same as driving under the influence. People can also face harsher consequences if they are caught boating and drinking with a BUI already on their record, under a new law.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said they started Operation Dry Water — a campaign to increase enforcement and education about boating and drinking. TWRA could have a stronger presence on lakes and rivers over the Fourth of July weekend as part of the campaign, keeping an eye out for anyone boating dangerously.

"Each year our wildlife officers remove impaired boaters from the water," said a spokesperson with TWRA. "The primary contributing factor is alcohol or drug use."

The legal blood-alcohol limit is 0.08% for both driving and boating. As a rule of thumb, three drinks per hour could put an average person close to crossing the legal limit.