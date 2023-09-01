Property near downtown stadium sold to restauranteur for around $2.75 million

The Buford C. Smith building was bought by Aubrey's Real Estate. The new owner is expected to refurbish the building.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A building located near the site of the new downtown Knoxville stadium was sold to a restauranteur for around $2.75 million, according to Tim Duff from Realty Executives. The property spans around 0.86 acres over five parcels.

The property is located at 701 E. Jackson Ave. and is currently the Buford C. Smith building. The company sells packing material for shipping and is still in business. They are expected to stay in business through the end of the year before moving to a new location.

It was bought by Aubrey's Real Estate, according to Tim Duff from Realty Executives. The warehouse is around 17,000 square feet large. The listing shows that the building is located across the street on the home-plate side of the stadium.

The listing also said the stadium is expected to host around 300 events per year.