Burt Rosen to retire from KARM in October, Danita McCartney to take his place

KARM made the announcement Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Burt Rosen will be retiring as CEO of Knox Area Rescue Ministries in October, and President Danita McCartney will take his place.

The moves were announced by KARM on Wednesday in a video posted online.

"It has been a great run," Rosen said, speaking for himself as well as wife Carolyn. "We love this ministry, we love the people we serve with, we love the work we do and we love what God has given us the privilege of doing."

Rosen started with KARM in May 2003.

KARM's services include helping the homeless and aiding families in times when they need emergency shelter.

Rosen said in the video his planned departure was "a bit bittersweet" but also exciting because of what the ministry can look forward to doing in the future.

McCartney has been with KARM 12 years. KARM board officials said she has "an amazing heart for the homeless."