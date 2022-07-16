Dozens of bus riders stuck in Knoxville after Greyhound reschedules trip to Nashville

The group of about 30 people says they spent hours trying to get in contact with Greyhound but had no luck.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of about 30 people said they were stuck in Knoxville after Greyhound suddenly canceled their trip to Nashville without providing a backup plan initially.

Henry Turnbull was one of the people who left Richmond, Virginia and was left stranded in Knoxville.

"It was very frustrating," he said. "They took our telephone numbers and our names and told us that they will contact us. And this was at 11 o'clock last night and we have not heard anything for us for a driver coming or anything else."

The Greyhound bus that was supposed to take them to Nashville sat empty at a Knoxville hotel parking lot with no bus driver in sight.

Turnbull said the group tried contacting Greyhound multiple times with no success.

"It is like trying to get into the White House or the Pentagon," he commented. "You get running around and no one is able to say if a driver is coming or what is the status or anything."

Greyhound responded Saturday night after 10News reached out earlier that afternoon -- saying customers were provided lodging and the bus had been rescheduled.

"We are thankful for the patience of our customers as we experienced a delay in Knoxville. Customers were provided lodging and have also been rescheduled for travel," Greyhound said in a statement.

This is one of many recent problems with Greyhound in Knoxville. Earlier this year Greyhound moved its bus stop location near a gas station on Cherry Street.

Since then Knoxville Police have responded to multiple incidents there, including a man who investigators believe disappeared from there. Others have reported similar circumstances where they were left stranded for long periods of time outdoors because the bus trip was delayed or didn't have a driver.

By Saturday afternoon, the group in Knoxville had been waiting for answers for almost 24 hours. They said they were concerned about what the next hours would bring.