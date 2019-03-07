It's moving day for one location of Knox Rail Salvage.

The nearly seven-acre site between Willow and Jackson closed its gates Wednesday. Other locations will stay open, but business owner Carey Wallace is worried.

He co-owns Pumps of Tennessee, a pumping and plumbing retailer just down the block.

"A lot of people downtown wanted the Smokies here and I get that, I do," he said. "It's a good part of town. For what goes on here, it's an industrial part of town."

A single wire fence separates his property from land owned by businessman Randy Boyd. It's part of a series of purchases the Smokies owner has made in the Old City. He bought the rail salvage site in 2016 for nearly $6 million, bringing his total acreage to more than seven.

But Wallace doesn't want to move.

"Plumbers -- they don't want to go to West Knoxville to get something. Everybody says go to West Knoxville, and we're like 'nope,'" he said.

The building they currently have works for them.

"It had the infrastructure that fit us perfectly. The only thing it needed was a new roof and our intent was to put a roof on it, but if we have to move we're not going to," he said.

After all, if they're moving soon, why make the improvements?

"We're kind of hanging in there, what to do, what to do, what to do," he said.

He thinks the field should be built down the road, closer to where Bill Meyers Stadium used to be.

"It would help enhance the Magnolia corridor if they built it here," he said.

He said it worked before and asked, 'Why not again?' That way his business wouldn't have to move to make way.

"This is a real ballfield," he said, standing on the site. "Babe Ruth has played on this ballfield before."