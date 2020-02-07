x
Butch Jones' West Knoxville home is up for sale

It is 11,476 square feet and sits on just over four acres of land, and it can be yours for $3,795,000.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Tennessee Football head coach Butch Jones recently listed his West Knoxville home for sale.

The house at 1945 Oakleigh Way has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, according to its Zillow listing.

It is 11,476 square feet and sits on just over four acres of land.

And it can be yours for $3,795,000.

You can find the full listing here.

