KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) announced that by the end of 2023, solar-generated electricity will supply 20% of KUB’s load.

Through the Tennessee Valley Agreement's (TVA) Green Invest program, the local power company (LPC) will help enable the construction of solar arrays totaling 502 megawatts of solar power generation to serve KUB customers.

KUB was the first LPC in TVA’s service area to enter a Green Invest agreement with a commitment of 212 megawatts of solar power announced in March 2020.

According to a release, 20% of KUB’s load is the equivalent of the energy needed to power 83,000 average homes annually in the KUB service territory.

The investment from KUB strengthens Knoxville’s trajectory to meet its goal of an 80% greenhouse gas emission reduction by 2050 relative to 2005.

KUB is funding the purchase of these resources at a cost of $1,631,000 and is doing so without a rate increase, using a credit provided by TVA as part of a long-term partnership agreement with KUB.