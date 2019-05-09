KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Brigham Young University alumni are seizing a unique opportunity to help people in need in East Tennessee while they visit to watch the Vols take on the Cougars at Neyland Stadium.

The BYU Alumni Association is holding a drive during their CougarTown Tailgate Saturday and are asking for new and gently used coats and canned goods to donate to Knox Area Rescue Ministries.

The group said children's coats are especially needed, but are asking anyone to bring whatever coats or canned goods they can to help those in need.

You can find the group tailgating on the Festival Lawn at World's Fair Park before the big game from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

BYU is also selling a special shirt to commemorate the historic meeting between the Vols and the Cougars. The shirt is clad in BYU's colors and features the word 'Y'all' spelled with its Y logo on the front, and on the back has the three Tennessee stars with the Y logo inside each.

BYU Alumni Association

RELATED: Need to Know: Tennessee vs. BYU

RELATED: 10 About Town: Sept. 5 -8, 2019

RELATED: Neyland Stadium is ready to sell beer at the Vols football game this weekend

RELATED: Knox Area Rescue Ministries announces new South Knoxville store location