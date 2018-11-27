SEVIER COUNTY — Two years after the deadly Sevier County wildfires, the area has rebuilt and is seeing more visitors than ever. Wednesday marks two years since the fires killed 14 and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses.

"It’s been a long journey, it’s been an emotional journey," said Mike Weems, a cabin owner who lost property in the fires. "The cabin that we are standing on has been rebuilt. Down below, the one cabin right here to the left is the only one that survived."

As more people visit Gatlinburg, the cabin rental business is booming.

"We tell the guests what happened and they think it’s absolutely wonderful that we’re back and that other people have built and they’re back," said Angela Weems, who owns a vacation rental business with her husband. "Everybody wants to rent a new cabin, and they’re popping up. They’re extra special because of what we had before and what we’ve got now."

Before the fires, the Weems owned just a couple of cabins they rented out to visitors. Since then, they’ve grown their business to five cabins, buying up burned out lots where people were not going to rebuild. They now build them to be firewise and every guest is told how to get out, in case the unthinkable becomes reality yet again.

"Making them aware of the exit routes from your cabin back down to the main road, super important," said Angela.

A lot can change in two years, but the guests stay the same. Katie and Ken Stone visit every year from Atlanta and stay at the Weems' cabins. The fires did not scare them away.

"It really just made us want to come back even more," said Katie. "When you go to a place and you can say, ‘last time we were here there was nothing there, this was just a flat lot,’ and now it’s big or bright or shiny and new, it’s really great, really exciting."

Two years later, the holidays bring about another reason for everyone to celebrate.

"Everybody is happy that it’s back and better than ever," said Angela. "Gatlinburg has recovered and I think it is back better than ever."

