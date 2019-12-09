An East Tennessee teenager is back home after spending more than 70 days in the hospital.

Dozens of people welcomed home Jackson Igou from Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was diagnosed digestive tract issues, spending days going through treatment and eventually having his colon removed.

He had to spend a week in the ICU.

The CAK student still has two more surgeries to go, but his family said they are glad he's back home.

"Pulling in with him is the best benefit, because we've been there for so long that you lose sight of what the goal was, which was the come home. It was day after day of trying to get better and not go backwards every day," Jackson's father Josh Igou said.

While in the hospital, the 16-year-old got to meet the Jonas Brothers. The group stopped by the hospital while in Nashville for a concert.