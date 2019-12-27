KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is collecting cell phones for wild gorillas.

The gorillas aren't going to be using the phones (as far as we know).

Instead, the zoo said it's collecting phones to raise money for the primates. People can bring used phones and tablets to the zoo's Ranger Station all spring.

The zoo posted about the promotion on Dec. 26. It said the phones will be recycled, and the program's proceeds will help support gorilla conservation efforts.

Recycled cell phones help gorillas in more ways than one. The zoo said that a material used in all new cell phones has a big impact on the animals' wild habitats.

Coltan is a mineral used in phones, tablets and some other small electronics. Most of it is mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo -- gorillas' natural habitat. The zoo said deforestation from coltan mining destroys gorilla habitats.

The zoo said you can help decrease the demand for coltan by using electronics for as long as possible -- and then recycling them.

