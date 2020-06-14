Campbell Co. pays tribute to late veteran Gary "Boo" Leach, dedicates road in his honor

South Main Street in Jellico will now be known as the Gary "Boo" Leach Memorial Highway.

JELLICO, Tenn. — In the small town of Jellico, Tennessee, Gary "Boo" Leach was known for helping others.

"His contribution to the community is unmatched," said Dwight Osborn, Mayor of Jellico. "He didn't do anything for recognition. He did it because of a sense of duty and service to his fellow veterans."

Leach served in the U.S. Navy and was a passionate leader of the American Legion Honor Guard in Jellico. Mayor Osborn said he believes Leach performed Taps at more than 1,000 funerals.

"Everybody in the community knew him. Everybody loved him," Osborn said. "It was a tragic loss to lose him."

Leach passed away last fall. Since then, the city of Jellico has been planning to honor him by dedicating South Main Street as the "Gary 'Boo' Leach Memorial Highway."

On Saturday, the community held a dedication ceremony and memorial service for the late veteran.

"Anytime you met Boo, you met somebody who was on a mission to serve somebody else," said E.L. Morton, Mayor of Campbell County. "He was a friend of mine and a friend of all Campbell County... A special veteran, a special father, a special husband."

Darrell Whitaker, Boo's stepson, said he'll be remembered for serving the community, as well as his country.

"He was always wanting to do something for somebody else," Whitaker told 10News. "He would do all these ceremonies down at the different schools and he would take a lot of pride in that because he knew the kids really look up to the veterans."

Delores Day said that's how she'll remember him, too.