Campbell Co. Sheriff searching for two men who disappeared while ginseng hunting

According to officials, on Aug. 8, Donna Hawkins reported that her sons, Scott Hawkins and Tracy Hawkins, had not returned home after leaving to search for ginseng.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office has been searching for two missing men for more than a week.

According to officials, on Aug. 8, Donna Hawkins reported that her sons, Scott Hawkins and Tracy Hawkins, had not returned home after leaving to search for ginseng.

Hawkins had last seen her sons around 9 a.m. on Aug. 6 when the two men drove her 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer and parked across the street from Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Hwy 116 in Caryville, TN to enter the woods to hunt for ginseng, according to CCSO.

The men had reportedly said they would be home between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on the same evening. Neither Scott nor Tracy came home that evening.

A Campbell County deputy did a localized search of the area on Aug. 8 and found the Chevrolet Trailblazer, but he did not find either missing man.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said there have been daily searches for Scott and Tracy, using drones, K-9 tracking, ground searches using off road vehicles and personnel on foot.

Sheriff Robbie Goins said he would like to thank the members of the Sheriff’s Office, Lafollette Rescue Squad, Anderson County Rescue Squad, Rocky Top Police Department, and multiple family and volunteers for their help in the searches over the past week.

Depending on the weather, searches will continue over the next few days, according to CCSO.