Crews respond to wildfire in Campbell County

The fire is 75% contained, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A wildfire near Duff in Campbell County is an estimated 273 acres large as of 11:55 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The fire is 75% contained. There is nine personnel, five dozers and three pumpers working on the fire.

Crews do not expect the fire to grow any bigger, the TDA said.

The area received drizzling rain early Sunday evening, which helped to cool the fire, according to the TDA.