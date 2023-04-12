Attorneys: Campbell Co. High School principal reinstated after investigation stemming from DCS report

A law firm said Wednesday that Benjamin Foust was reinstated "effective immediately."

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Isaacs Law Firm said Wednesday that Benjamin Foust, the principal of Campbell County High School, was reinstated "effective immediately."

In March, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they were helping in an investigation that involved Foust. They said the investigation started with a report made to the Department of Children's Services. CCSO said they notified the director of the school systems, Jennifer Fields, about the investigation.

The law firm's press release said both CCSO's investigation and their own independent investigation determined that "there was no substance to the anonymous telephone tip that led" to allegations against Foust.

They also called the allegations "malicious and false" and said they were "intentionally and illegally leaked" to media outlets.

The full press release is available below.