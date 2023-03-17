CCSO: Investigation stemming from DCS report involves Campbell Co. High School principal

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Friday that an investigation began involving Ben Foust, the principal of Campbell County High School.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that they were helping in an investigation that involved Campbell County High School principal Ben Foust.

They said that the investigation began with a report made to the Department of Children's Services. CCSO said they notified the director of the school system, Jennifer Fields, about the investigation.

They also said that the since it was an ongoing investigation, they could not release additional information.

Greg Isaacs, an attorney, also released a statement about the investigation. He released a statement about the investigation, available below.

“Our law firm has been retained by Campbell County High School Principal Benjamin Foust. Mr. Foust is a well-respected member of the community and denies any allegations of inappropriate conduct. Our firm is conducting a parallel investigation and optimistic this manner will be resolved in the near future"