Campbell Co. detention facility's sewing program for women finishes first mattress

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said they bought industrial sewing equipment and materials for woman inmates to help the program get started.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said that on Friday, a program meant to give women inmates more opportunities to develop their skills marked a milestone — completing its first mattress.

They said for several years, Master Sergeant Catie Wilson tried to start the jail's first major female trustee program, which gives inmates the choice to perform different kinds of work while serving time in prison. They said the Campbell County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility historically only had the opportunity to be trustees inside of their own holding areas.

They said Wilson researched women's programs at other facilities in Tennessee.

"I've wanted to start a sewing program for years which uses female trustees. This opportunity would give females the same opportunities as the male trustees," she said in a release from CCSO.

CCSO said they then found funding to buy industrial sewing equipment and materials for women inmates to start producing mattresses, which will be used in the facility.

They said that on Friday, the program finished its first mattress.