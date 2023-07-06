Campbell Co. Commission votes to support resolution restoring 'Kuwohi' name to mountain in the Smokies

The resolution supporting a move to restore the name passed unanimously in Campbell County.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A resolution that formally supports an effort to restore the name, "Kuwohi," to a mountain in the Great Smoky Mountains passed unanimously in the Campbell County Commission on Monday.

The effort to restore the name started on July 14, 2022, when the Tribal Council of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians declared they intended to petition the federal government to consider it. Kuwohi is the name of the "Clingmans Dome" mountain for the Cherokee community.

"Clingmans Dome" was named after Thomas Clingmans who was a U.S. Senator and a commander for the Confederate Army. He spent part of his career studying the height of the mountain. Now, the Cherokee's goal is to restore to its original name but not everyone is in favor of the restoration.

For thousands of years before the name change, the Cherokee people called the mountain Kuwohi, which means "mulberry place." It is the type of fruit grown there. Cherokee leaders previously said it was a spiritual and sacred place for the community, which provided food and shelter.

It was also a place of refuge during the Trail of Tears. Thousands of Native Americans across Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina and Florida were pushed west out of their homes as part of that march. The National Library of Medicine estimates that 6,000 men, women and children died on the 1,200-mile march and around 17,000 people were forcibly removed.

Families were separated and people were only given moments to collect possessions before being forced to leave at gunpoint. After Cherokee people were forced to leave, looters followed and ransacked their homesteads.

In order to restore the name of Kuwohi, the tribe needs to gather local support to boost the effectiveness of its petition. The final decision will come from the U.S. Board on Geographic Names.

Knox County previously approved a similar resolution, lending symbolic support to the petition. At least two counties in North Carolina have also supported the effort.

Tyler King, the 5th District County Commissioner, released a statement about Campbell County's resolution. It is available below.