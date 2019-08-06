LA FOLLETTE, Tenn. — Campbell County is recovering after nearly seven inches of rain pounded the La Follette area.

The Road Department was out repairing roads Saturday. The Road Superintendent says it could take months to get back to normal. The water hasn't stopped flowing for Benny Wells, and neither has his worry.

"Water got up like a river through here," Wells said. "Just too much water."

The downpour in Campbell County Friday night caused a stream in his front yard on Long Hollow Road to turn into a cascade.

It sent his garage down river--including the four wheelers inside.

"Both of them are over $12,000 and the boat is about $7,000," Wells said. "I had two lawnmowers, which is about $10,000."

Just down the road from the Wells resident at Long Hollow Baptist Church, the congregation is filling in what the water washed away.

"When it hit, all of us were here," Pastor Matt Howard said.

Howard said the water gushed into the basement while the kids were finishing Vacation Bible School.

"We have some great people here," Howard said. "And honestly, sometimes a tragedy will bring people together. And it has here."

The Campbell County Road Department was already out working Saturday morning.

"Tremendous amount of rain yesterday evening," Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck said. "Man, it just caused a tremendous amount of trouble for us."

Dilbeck said Saturday marks the start of a long journey.

"No one lost their life in this deal, and we've got a mountain to climb on what we have to do, but we're going to do it," Dilbeck said.

"The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away, blessed be the name of the Lord," Howard said.

Wells and other homeowners on Long Hollow Road plan to rebuild as quickly as possible.