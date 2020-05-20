Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins announced he is promoting one of his deputies to become the first female Patrol Sergeant for the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Sergeant Tosha Tackett is the first female in the county to obtain the position. Sheriff Goins said she had distinguished herself through her dedication and work ethic, saying she was also the first female in the county to ever try out and be selected to the county SWAT team.

"Tosha continues to break gender stereotypes in the law enforcement community and blaze trails for future female law enforcement officers," Goins said. "Tosha has taken to her new leadership role and shown a natural ability to lead by setting a good example and providing structure for those under her command. We are proud of Tosha and will continue to be here to support her as she transitions into her new role.”

Tackett began her service with the CCSO in 2017 as a school resource officer before quickly moving up the ranks and transferring to the patrol division as a DUI officer. in 2019, she was promoted to Corporal and earned a spot on the SWAT unit.

"It’s a good day when officers under your command brag on you and that’s what has happened here. Over the last several weeks, I have had numerous deputies say that they think highly of her and that she has been doing a great job," Patrol Captain JJ Hatmaker said. "She is caring and compassionate while providing the structure needed to command respect when appropriate.”