CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Update: The Campbell County Sheriff's Office found David Cooper early Tuesday morning.

Original Story:

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office is searching for 35-year-old David Cooper who went missing after he worked at a Lafollette construction site Monday.

Deputies said Cooper walked off the construction site around noon and never returned. The sheriff's office was contacted at 6:15 p.m.

Cooper is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a dark colored T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

If you have any information about Cooper, contact the Campbell County Sheriff's Office at 423-562-7446 or dispatch at 423-562-8095.