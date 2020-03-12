Camping reaches historic numbers in TN during pandemic

November saw over 36,000 camping nights sold, the highest number for November ever and exceeding November 2019 by 15,000 nights.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Camping in the last two months reached historic numbers in Tennessee State Parks during the pandemic.

According to a release, the parks saw 62,124 nights camping in October, a one-month record for camping stays in the system, topping the mark of 57,472 nights set in June 2020.

November saw over 36,000 camping nights sold, the highest number for November ever and exceeding November 2019 by 15,000 nights.

Four of the top 10 camping months ever in the state parks have occurred in 2020, driven by visitors seeking the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

July 2020 saw 56,033 camping nights sold in Tennessee State Parks, which makes June, July, and October of this year the top three months ever recorded.

September saw 48,350 camping nights sold, making it the sixth-best month ever, following July 2019 (49,217) and October 2016 (49,003).