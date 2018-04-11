They're ringing every doorbell, calling every phone and asking anyone they meet: have you voted?

As Election Day approaches, candidates are making a last-minute effort to get voters to the polls. It's a get out the vote effort many campaigns are making in the final days before Tuesday, but especially Gloria Johnson and Eddie Smith.

The last time the two candidates faced each other in the race for the state house district 13 was razor-thin: Smith won in 2016 by only 151 votes.

"This is a really critical election and I think we're seeing that," Johnson said, in between door knocks. "Across the state, voting numbers are up."

But even with nearly half of registered voters in Knox County casting their ballots early, a race as thin as Smith/Johnson means every vote counts. And that means hard work.

"Honestly, I love it. I love talking to people. Because they'll tell you something face to face that they may not tell you on the phone," Smith said.

Johnson concurred.

"The whole reason we're doing this is to find out what people care about. How can you address the needs of the people if you're not talking to them and finding out what they care about?" she said.

And for two people with two different agendas, running against each other again, the two candidates have a remarkably similar message for these final days: go vote.

