Less than a week after hanging up the cape, Captain America is still saving the world.

Chris Evans, known to many for his role as Captain America, recorded a video to encourage an 8-year-old Knoxville boy diagnosed with multiple inoperable brain tumors. AJ Cucksey is going through his second round of chemotherapy.

The Twitter account, @PrayersforAJ, keeps many people updated on his progress and posted a tweet Monday night with the video from Evans.

It said: "Thank you @ ChrisEvans for showing AJ some love! This video meant more to him then you actually know! He named his port Steve Rogers because he loves him some # CaptainAmerica . Thank you Thank you Thank you!! # CuckseyStrong"

The video starts out with Evans saying "Hey AJ, what's goin'on buddy? How ya doin' pal? Captain America here."

He goes on to say that he heard he was a big fan of superheroes and calls him one of the bravest, strongest kids he has ever read about.

"To me, you are the superhero. I play one in movies. You're doing it in real life," Evans said. "It's your kind of courage, your strength that gives people like me inspiration."

He thanks AJ and says he's so glad he knows him.

After the tweet went out, Evans responded saying he was happy to do it.

"So happy to do it! I just got AJ’s response! Please thank him for giving me a little tour of his hospital. He’s such a champ. Whatever you’re doing, keep it up. He’s an impressive little man. Hang in there! My thoughts are with you!"

It's not the first time AJ has received public support for his strength. Former Vol and current steelers QB Josh Dobbs has been visiting with AJ for years and they've formed quite the bond.

