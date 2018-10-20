On September 1, Attorney Amy Johnson said her client was hit by a car on Mutton Hollow Road in Sevier County.

"Just all of a sudden, he heard squealing wheels and got slammed into," Johnson said.

In fact, the cyclist caught the whole experience on camera and posted it on Facebook, which eventually led him to Johnson. Today the two are moving forward with legal actions, hoping to get some results.

"We did file a claim with the driver's insurance company so we're handling the injuries he sustained and the property damage," she said.

According to Johnson, the Tennessee Highway Patrol issued a citation to the driver of the car. Johnson is also in communication with the district attorney. She said these are the kinds of experiences that highlight why Tennessee's 'Three Foot Law' is so important.

"The purpose behind that law is to give motorists advice and instruction on how to safely interact and pass a cyclist," she said. "Research shows that at a minimum a safe passage distance would be 3 feet, and there's gonna be contact that's reduced if you give them that 3 foot space."

Back in mid-September, Knoxville Police announced a new device used to both detect a car's distance from a bike as well as store that data. It's a part of a broader "Minimum Three in Tennessee" campaign to both study and enforce the law.

"This C3FT device uses ultrasound technology to measure passing distance," Johnson said

The device is placed near the handles of a bike and freezes when it detects a certain distance. This is something Johnson hopes with help keep the number of these kinds of accidents down in the future.

"A big goal of the KPD study and enforcement is to change driver behavior so that they are giving the 3 feet just to make things safer," she said.

