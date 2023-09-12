Two injured after car crash into creek

Morgan Cooper and Mitchell Ledbetter were driving on Maples Branch Road when the vehicle left the road running into a tree and into a creek.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said two were injured after running off the road and into a creek, Friday night around 7:30 p.m.

According to a report, a North Carolina woman, 31-year-old Morgan Cooper was driving West on Maples Branch Road with 27-year-old Mitchell Ledbetter, THP says.

Cooper lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, hitting a tree and driving into a creek.

THP says Ledbetter and Cooper suffered injuries.

According to officials, Cooper has pending charges against her.