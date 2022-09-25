Rural Metro: Car crashes into building on Clinton Hwy

When crews arrived they discovered a two-car crash had occurred on Clinton Hwy with one car going off the road and striking a power pole, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — At around 1:30 p.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported car crash that ran into a building on Clinton Highway near Emory Road, according to Rural Metro Fire.

When crews arrived they discovered a two-car crash on Clinton Hwy with one car going off the road striking a power pole and into some portable buildings.

With the unstable pole and live power lines, the injured driver was rapidly moved from the car into an ambulance, said Rural Metro.

The occupants in the other vehicle were not injured.