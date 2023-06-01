16-year-old dies after car crashes into apartment building in Carmel

Michael Jent, a 16-year-old junior at Carmel High School, died Sunday after crashing into an apartment building early Friday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARMEL, Ind. — Police say a 16-year-old student at Carmel High School died Sunday morning from injuries he suffered when his car crashed into an apartment building on Main Street early Friday.

Carmel Police identified the driver as Michael Jent, a junior at Carmel High School who was also on the swim team.

Jent crashed around 5:15 a.m. at The Olivia on Main apartments in the 1100 block of West Main Street, just east of Old Meridian Street.

Investigators believe Jent was driving east on Main Street when he lost control and crashed into the building, Carmel Police said in a statement.

The crash caused significant damage to the car and building. Jent was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Jent family as well as the students and staff of Carmel High School as they continue to process this tragic loss," Lt. Tim Byrne, with the Carmel Police Department, said in the announcement of Jent's death Sunday.

Main Street was closed in both directions between Old Meridian Street and Grand Vue Drive Friday morning. Carmel police said around 9:30 a.m. that the road had reopened.

⚠️Traffic Alert⚠️

CPD is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and building on Main St. The road will be closed in both directions between Old Meridian and Grand View Dr. while our officers investigate this incident. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/61EdrL4Qhj — Carmel Police Department (@CarmelPD) January 6, 2023

Carmel High School canceled afternoon swim practice for Jent's team in light of the incident, and made counseling available for students and coaches.