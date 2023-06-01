16-year-old dies after car crashes into apartment building in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Police say a 16-year-old student at Carmel High School died Sunday morning from injuries he suffered when his car crashed into an apartment building on Main Street early Friday.
Carmel Police identified the driver as Michael Jent, a junior at Carmel High School who was also on the swim team.
Jent crashed around 5:15 a.m. at The Olivia on Main apartments in the 1100 block of West Main Street, just east of Old Meridian Street.
Investigators believe Jent was driving east on Main Street when he lost control and crashed into the building, Carmel Police said in a statement.
The crash caused significant damage to the car and building. Jent was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Jent family as well as the students and staff of Carmel High School as they continue to process this tragic loss," Lt. Tim Byrne, with the Carmel Police Department, said in the announcement of Jent's death Sunday.
Main Street was closed in both directions between Old Meridian Street and Grand Vue Drive Friday morning. Carmel police said around 9:30 a.m. that the road had reopened.
Carmel High School canceled afternoon swim practice for Jent's team in light of the incident, and made counseling available for students and coaches.
The high school is encouraging any students who may be struggling to dial 988 to access a 24-hour hotline to talk to a live counselor.