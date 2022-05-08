Car crashes into Knoxville Fire Department museum downtown

KFD said no one was injured, but is reporting major damage to the building.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Everyone is okay after a car crashed into the Knoxville Fire Department museum early Sunday morning.

KFD said a white Jeep Grand Cherokee left W. Summit Hill Avenue and crashed through the museum right before 2 a.m.

The museum is located in the front yard of the KFD headquarters station downtown. It's a glass case encasing Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd.

That engine is named after a former KFD fire chief who died of a heart attack while responding to a fire.

KFD said the driver was not injured in the accident, nor was Steamer Engine Sam, but major damage was done to the museum building.