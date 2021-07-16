Car meet held to honor Jaelyn Collins

Friends and family gathered to honor Jaelyn Collins and remind people of the consequences of drunk and distracted driving.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jaelyn Collins's family and a local car group held a memorial car meet today in downtown Knoxville.

The event was designed to honor the memory of Jaelyn Collins and raise awareness for the consequences of distracted and drunk driving.

Collins, 18, was killed on June 27 when 41 year old Roger Barnhart left his lane and hit her head on. According to the police report, Barnhart was driving drunk and texting.

"It was short lived but she lived to the best of her ability," said Tami Oliver, Jaelyn's mom. "She loved everybody."

Barnhart has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving his lane while driving and texting while driving.

"People don't deserve this," said Nakita Delfino, Jaelyn's older sister. "Families don't deserve any of the struggle."

Delfino worked with Reapers, a local car company to plan the event. Hundreds of people brought their cars to Blackstock parking lot in her honor.

"If we can reach at least one person and save one person's life, by someone not drinking or not texting while they drive, then her life won't be completely taken in vain," said Delfino.

"Don't make those kind of mistakes," said Annamarie Boromei, one of the organizers. "You will not only ruin your life, but can take someone else's so quickly."

Jaelyn Collins was a beloved daughter, sister and friend. But her sister said she was most proud of being an aunt to her four nieces and nephews. The three youngest-- all under two, barely got to know her.

"Her nieces and nephews adored her," said Delfino.