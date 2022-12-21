Here's how to prepare your car for single-digit temperatures

An auto mechanic in Fountain City said that tires are one of the most important parts of a car to upkeep.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freezing temperatures are on their way to East Tennessee, and people should not wait until the cold arrives to make sure their cars are ready. An auto mechanic said they should prepare ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are able to withstand the cold.

Matt Townsend is a mechanic in Fountain City, and he said people should check their tires first to make sure they're ready for the weather.

"Tires are probably the most important because even light rain or a light freeze, you can actually lose all control very easily," he said. "A worn-out tire basically has no tread left."

Even if the Tennessee Department of Transportation is able to keep the roads relatively clear of ice and snow, the roads can still be dangerous for people with worn-out tires. Crews are working to prepare the roads, but rain Thursday night can complicate their work.

The rain is expected to quickly turn into some snow and ice between 10 p.m. Thursday night and midnight. A windchill warning will be in effect for East Tennessee from 4 a.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Saturday, with wind chills expected down to -20 degrees.

To get ready for such intense cold, Townsend said people should check under the hood for a routine inspection. He should make sure to double-check all their fluids, and maybe even schedule a coolant exchange. Old coolant fluid can lead to engine problems as mechanical parts freeze, which can then lead to an expensive repair bill.

Deicing fluid can also be useful for windshield wipers, helping people get on the road for their Friday morning commutes quickly. It can also help save people trouble as they try to scrap ice off their windshields.

And finally, people should check their brakes.

"Icy conditions, snowy conditions — brakes are very important. At the very least, have them inspected by a qualified inspector," he said.