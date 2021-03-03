Car seat check: KPD to resume monthly child safety seat checks

Car seat checks will be available by appointment only starting Saturday, March 13, KPD said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department will resume its monthly child safety checkpoints starting Saturday, March 13.

Car seat checks will be available by appointment only due to limited staffing and will take place at 6388 Cement Plant Road in Knoxville, Tennessee, KPD said.

The child safety checkpoints are free for parents, grandparents or other guardians.

During the safety check, car seats are inspected by a certified car seat technician and they will also provide safety tips and recommendations, KPD said.

Due to the pandemic, there is a limited appointment availability and attendees are required to wear a mask.