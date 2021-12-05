Oak Ridge police respond to car in Melton Lake

At least one person swam to shore after a car went off the road into the lake Sunday afternoon.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Oak Ridge Police Department said Melton Lake Drive has reopened after officers responded to a car that went into Melton Lake Sunday afternoon.

ORPD responded and told people to avoid the area between Melton Lake Park and Chestnut Ridge Park near the UT-Battelle Rowing Tower around 3 p.m.

A 10News producer at the scene of the crash shortly after the car went into the water said she saw at least one person swimming to shore before the car submerged.

She said several ORPD officers and bystanders pulled over to help, and a boat arrived to assist.

As of 3:30 p.m., ORPD said Melton Lake Drive has reopened.

10News has reached out to ORPD and other authorities for more information.