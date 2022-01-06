KCSO: 4 injured after wreck, car fire in North Knox County

All four occupants were transported to a trauma center. Two of the four were transported via LIFESTAR, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four people were hurt after a single-vehicle wreck in the 7700 block of E. Emory Road, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Knox County Rural Metro Fire and deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire early Wednesday morning just before 2 a.m., KCSO said.

When crews arrived, they discovered a wreck had caused the fire and that there were four occupants, according to KCSO. Rural Metro said the four were minors, saying one of the four was ejected from the vehicle.

All four occupants were transported to a trauma center. UT LIFESTAR flew two of the four to UT Medical Center, KCSO said.