Each month, hair dressers, volunteers and churches come together to help Knoxville's homeless population with a free haircut.

Organizers of Care Cuts said it's more than just a haircut; it's a little bit of hope and dignity. With Veterans Day coming up, the group said it sees a lot of vets looking to get cleaned up each month

This month was the 43rd Care Cuts, and as the program continues to grow, organizers say they have noticed a bigger need than just haircuts.

"So, we went to cut their hair, and we found there was a bigger need -- a need to spend the whole day with them," said Marti Baker, founder of Care Cuts.

Baker said it's goal is to help them get cleaned up, so they can get a job and into housing.

If you would like to help, Care Cuts takes donations to continue to feed and help the homeless.