On Sunday, April 7, CareCuts turned three and hosted hundreds of people in need at its new building.

"This is our third birthday, our third anniversary, our 36th month," volunteer Janette Burgin said.

Burgin said at the root of their work is one core mission.

"To provide dignity, and to provide hope and to help the homeless of Knoxville and the working poor," she said.

Up until recently, the group provided food, clothing and grooming to people in need out of one small building.

"In order for us to feed and clothe and minister the homeless, we needed more space," she said.

Now, CareCuts has two buildings and it can do all of the same things and more.

"We have been blessed with a building continuous to ours," Burgin said.

Once a month, hundreds of people in need stop by their location for a little extra care.

"We have been able to grow, we can now provide showers. and that is a good thing," she said.

But the care doesn't end there, people can also stop by for a hair cut, hair color and more grooming services.

"To watch a life changed is a blessing, it's a great thing," she said.

Burgin said showing people a little extra care gives them the strength to get back on their feet.

"We find that they get encouraged that they get their dignity back they seek out help, they seek out employment and they achieve housing," she said.

That is a personal mission she said anyone should be proud to do.

"I have nothing to give but a giving heart and hands and so can everybody else in Knoxville," Burgin said.