KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Visiting Santa can be exciting, fun or scary, depending on the kid.

But for some children, especially those with some special needs, it's an experience that can be really tough for them.

To make it easier, West Town Mall is offering a Caring Santa this weekend, exclusively for children with special needs.

Caring Santa will be at the mall on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 8:30-10 a.m. in front of JC Penney. The mall says to use the entrance between The Cheesecake Factory and JC Penney.

Children will have the opportunity to visit with Santa and have their photo taken with him.

You need to reserve a spot in advance by visiting here.

