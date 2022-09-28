New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023

The current splashpad in Carl Cowan Park will be demolished and crews will start building a new one in its place, starting October 3.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor.

It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.

The new splashpad will have a woodland theme and according to the release, it's expected to be up and running before the weather starts warming and families head out to the park in 2023. The Fuel Tank Maintenance Company is building the new splashpad.

The splashpad area has been temporarily closed while construction continues. Other parts of the park, such as its tennis courts, playgrounds, fishing areas and nature trails are still open.