KNOXVILLE- The Carl Cowan splash pad is closed due to recent storm damage, according to a tweet from Knox County Parks and Recreation.

While the pad is closed from June 29 through July 2, visitors are encouraged to visit the Powell Station splash pad or the New Harvest splash pad.

There are also four splash pads in the city of Knoxville, located at Market Square, Volunteer Landing at Neyland Drive, World's Fair Park and Krutch Park. There is also a splash pad in Farragut in McFee Park.

